CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Source: Pool / Getty

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running for Congress.

She’s hoping to fill the seat in the 7th congressional district that was occupied by her late husband Elijah Cummings.

See Also: Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat

Candidates have until Wednesday, November 20 to file their paperwork. The primary election will be February 4, 2020.

See Also: Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Gov. Hogan Fills Vacancies in the House of Delegates

See AlsoWhat Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Elijah Cummings

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close