Keyshia Cole Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her New Baby Boy

Singer Keyshia Cole has found new love with her New Life with her boyfriend Niko Khale and after during the airing of her new show Keyshia Cole: My New Lifeshe honored us all with a glimpse of her new baby boy Tobias, that was born August 1, 2019 at 11:11 pm.

Keyshia Cole was one of the front runners in reality TV, giving us the full 411 on her life and family.  Keyshia Cole now 38 years old, formerly married to Ex-NBA player Daniel Booby Gibson, with whom she has her first son, 9 year old Daniel Jr., was thrown a little shade by Nick Cannon for her relationship  with her new baby daddy 24 year old Niko Khale, as he referred to Keyshia as an elder.  But hey, if Keyshia likes it we love it and if a younger man is what’s given her life, you go gurl.

Congratulations Keyshia Cole on your New Life, Love and Family!!

Take a glimpse of little too cute Tobias Khale below

