Every year over 2 million people become infected with HIV/AIDS. But, there’s still a huge stigma surrounding the virus. Deborah Cox has joined with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and will be performing at one of their 4 World AIDS Day concerts.

Cox says she became involved with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation because AIDS is “still a big problem,” in not only our community but the world. She is “really happy” to be apart of the fight.

She’ll be performing in Atlanta at Center Stage Theater in on December 5th 6:30 p.m. And on Sunday, December 1, Cox will also perform at Sheryl Lee Ralph and The Diva Foundation’s 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing at 5:00 p.m. at Taglyan Complex.

For tickets and more information, please visit ahfwad.org.

Deborah Cox To Perform At World AIDS Day Concert was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: