Across social media, you will find 1000s of posts alerting people about an alarming statistic: Black women are missing in the United States.

The information has caused uproar among the Black community. With people upset that the information is not receiving mainstream attention and others cautioning Black women to be safe when traveling alone.

So, what’s the real story here?

Jacque Reid goes “Inside Her Story” with Derrica and Natalie Wilson, the founders of the Black & Missing Foundation, to get the facts on the reported 64,000 missing Black women in the United States.

According to Derrica, the numbers are “accurate” and are based on data provided by the FBI. However, the duo does want the public to be aware that the data does not “factor in those who were located or those who left voluntarily.” Adding, “But we’re stilling seeing a spike in the number of women reported missing because of sex trafficking.”

Listen to the full interview above and be sure to share this important information with your friends and family.

Inside Her Story: Are There Really 64,000 Missing Black Women In the United States? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com