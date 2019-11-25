Watch Toni Braxton Take Us Back At The American Music Awards [VIDEO]

Last night the stars were out for the 2019 American Music Awards but one particular legend stole the show: Toni Braxton.

Hitting the AMAs stage for the first time in 18 (!) years, Braxton performed her chart-topping smash “Un-break My Heart” with the entire audience mouthing the words right along with her. Shocked we didn’t see anybody pull out a church fan and tell her to take her time.

Of course, sister Tamar was right there rooting for her big sis.

My blood sister is #Tonibraxton bitch!! Periodt — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 25, 2019

The complete list of winners from last night’s telecast can be found on the AMAs official website. But for now, catch Toni’s performance and her ageless style below!

