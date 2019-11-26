Terri J. Vaughn has been in her director bag lately! She has directed 5 Christmas movies, and says she’s “loving directing right now.” Directing means she has more control of things than she did as an actress and she says, “I like being the boss.”

The latest film she directed, “Dear Santa, I Need a Date” stars Ray J and Reagan Gomez-Preston. She says as soon as she read the script she thought “we have to get Ray J.”

The film is about During thanksgiving dinner Parents (Ann Marie Johnson Jay DeVon Johnson ) are pressuring their kids who are in their 40s to get married and have kids

so the siblings place a bet to see who can find love and bring home a date for Christmas

Airs Sunday 12/08

Terri J. Vaughn Likes ‘Being The Boss’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: