Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, Reverend Al Shaprton says if the Lord has blessed your family this year you need to spend the day being a blessing to someone else. Every year Sharpton spends Thanksgiving feeding the homeless and it’s his good deed. Instead of doing the usual eating, drinking and getting into a fight with your in-laws, spend tomorrow making others smile.

Reverend Al Sharpton: Be A Blessing This Thanksgiving was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

