Lyfe Jennings Has Just Released His Last Full Length Album

Lyfe Jennings has announced that he is taking a step back from making music, but he recently released a new album, which he says is his “last full length album” called 777. He called it that because he believes 7 “is the number of completion.”

Tom’s favorite song from the new album is called Slave, but he says you’ll have to check that out on your own time, it’s not radio appropriate.

From here on out he says he’ll be releasing what he calls “6 packs.” Those will consist of him working with different artists, they’ll do two songs, he’ll do two songs and they’ll do two together.

Jennings is also working on shooting a series about his life, and preparing to host a songwriters retreat in Atlanta. Visit his Instagram for more information about the series and for information about the retreat visit ATLWR.com.

