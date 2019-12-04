Yesterday Senator Kamala Harris made an announcement that Roland Martin says left “a whole lot of Black women,” upset. Harris notified her staff that she was ending her presidential campaign, due to lack of funds. Martin explains that this is a big deal because she was only the third Black woman to run for president.

“Black women are the backbone of the democratic party. They hate the republican party more than anyone,” Martin says. He believes Harris brought a new perspective to the presidential race that we hadn’t seen before.

There have only been 15 Black Women elected to statewide office in the history of the United States. So though she is no longer in the race for the White House, “her voice is still important,” Martin says, and “she is still a United States senator.”

Roland Martin: Kamala Harris’ ‘Voice Is Still Important’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

