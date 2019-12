Did y’all see Lizzo’s outfit at the Lakers Game? She was literally “ass out” at the game Huggy said. She had on a T-Shirt dress with her butt completely exposed. Where they do that at? Huggy says she needs to be at the next Washington Redskins game to “show their asses how it’s done!”

Huggy Lowdown: Lizzo Needs To Show The Washington Redskins How It’s Done was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: