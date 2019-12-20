We lost Prince in 2016 and we have heard from so many people in regards to memories and music but the person we haven’t heard anything from is the man who actually came through the musical trenches with Prince at a time when a musical revolution was coming to fruition that would change fashion, how we listened to music and how we viewed music. Nasty would transform to Nicety, at a time when bands in music was struggling to stay alive, Mr. Morris Day.
Morris Day who still tours and performs til this day at the alleged age of 62 with his band the time with Jerome and his mirror, sat down with Wendy Williams to talk about his new book “On Time: A Princely Life In Funk” and how he wish he could go back in time to change somethings so that Prince would still be here.
Take a look at the video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Morris Day Talks Prince and His New Memoir “On Time: A Princely Life In Funk” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com