Surviving R. Kelly part two is not the only jaw dropping docuseries Lifetime has up their sleeve for 2020.
Lifetime has a limited new series titled “Hopelessly In Love” starting January 4, 2020 that will feature the love stories of Biggie Smalls, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Anna Nicole Smith with live interviews from the ones that were hopelessly in love with them, singer Faith Evans and ex-NFL star Andre Rison.
According to a press release the series will kick off with Left Eye and Andre Rison, if you remember had a volatile relationship that came to a head when Left Eye accidentally burned down his home.
An inside look at the intense and complex relationship between TLC pop star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison. The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames. Never-before-seen footage, including the moments leading up to Left Eye’s death, reveals the depth of their love and the underlying turmoil that tore them apart.
Check out the official trailer for Hopelessly In Love that debuts in a 3 week event on Lifetime January 4th below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Lifetime’s “Hopelessly In Love” Features Faith Evans, Left Eye Plus [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com