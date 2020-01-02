A Kansas police officer went to a McDonald’s to get himself a cop of Joe. Sounds simple enough, right? Well according to the police officer an employee put the receipt on the coffee with the word F#@%ing PIG written on the side. The police officer contacted management and opposed to taking the whole the customer is always right approach and did his own investigation and pulled up the surveillance videos and that’s when the manger did a hold up player my employees didn’t do that.

It is now being reported that the officer in question realized his hold card had been pulled so instead of a McDonald’s employee getting fired, this messy Kansas police officer opted to resign from the police force.

Kudos to the McDonald’s manager for taking a step further to find out the truth opposed to taking food out of an employee’s mouth.

See the video below

Kansas Police Officer Resigns After Caught Lying About Getting ‘PIG’ Written On His Coffee Receipt #PIGRECEIPT was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: