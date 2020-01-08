Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Before you continue: Remember, it’s just jokes! James Evans Sr. played the father on the “Good Times” sitcom back in the day. See what other fake news Special K crafted today up top!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

News You Can’t Use: Trump Administration Reopens Case Of Mysterious Death Of James Evan Sr. was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: