CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta are celebrating 107 years today! And guess what? Black Tony thought we were talking about Delta Airlines’ flight attendants the whole time.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Continue reading Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close