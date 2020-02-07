An Ohio pastor is has gathered up all of his faith and has met with an attorney with strong conviction and intention to sue the NFL.
Pastor Dave Daubenmire of Cleveland is not pleased with what he calls, the porn show, that appeared on his television screen during the halftime show of Superbowl LIV.
According to NBC4i.com, Pastor Daubenmire, who is a former central Ohio high school football coach turned online Christian talk show host, said, “I was appalled at what I saw — what I thought was a porn show — at halftime during the Super Bowl. My greatest complaint isn’t the halftime show itself. It’s the fact that the NFL gave no warning. Here we are watching a football game, next thing you know, a porn show breaks out.’
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The halftime show featured performances from Latina superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Daubenmire isn’t arguing with anyone’s first amendment rights but did say, “However, it’s not about me, it’s about the innocent children. Maybe there wasn’t a parent in the room to change the channel. Put a warning up there, cautioning parents that some of the content you might see might not be suitable for young children. I personally resent the fact that they invaded the privacy of my home with stuff I would never look at it if I had a choice.”
Daubenmire says he has met with an attorney and plans to move forward with his suit against the NFL. This isn’t his first time being involved in a lawsuit, in the late 90’s, he was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayer with his coaching at a public school. He is also no stranger to controversy, check out this video below about his personal views on interracial marriage.
The Latest:
- Judson Robinson III Discusses Serving Houston For Decades | The Timeline Of Progress
- Oprah Defends Gayle King Following Controversial Interview: “She’s Received Death Threats!” [VIDEO]
- Pastor Wants To Sue NFL Over Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Snoop Dogg Tells Us Why He Went In On Gayle King In His Viral Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- #BlackHistoryMonth HBCU Spotlight: Doug Williams [Video]
- Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
- Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses Are Adorable On The March Cover Of Parents
- Riddle Of The Day: What Does Trump’s Taxes & A Man With No Elbows Doing Pushups Have In Common?
- NBA Player Bradley Beal Hosts 50 Students On Howard University Tour
- Hot Spot: Gayle King Catches Heat Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question [VIDEO]
Pastor Wants To Sue NFL Over Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com