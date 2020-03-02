Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician Tracy Hudson

Our sun-kissed skin is known for being able to withstand the tests of time. You know the saying…Black don’t crack. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take proper precautions to keep it that way.

Celebrity esthetician Tracy Hudson is an expert on Black skincare, having been in the business since 2006. Her client list includes Amanda Seales, Monica, Ryan Destiny, and Michelle Williams all through word of mouth, so you know she’s good. But you don’t have to be a celeb to get her celebrity treatments. Hudson welcomes clients of all backgrounds, skin types, and skin conditions. And, as the weather transitions from icy cold temps to warmer weather up over the next few weeks, Hudson’s given HelloBeautiful her tips for achieving and maintaining your glow.

“The emphasis is on keeping things simple,” she starts. “A lot of times [client’s] routines are complicated and they are confused. It goes back to the basics, using an active and results oriented cleanser … letting that do the heavy lifting.”

That means the “active” ingredient, be it witch hazel to restore pH or benzoyl peroxide for acne, is in your face wash rather than in a moisturizer or serum, sitting on your face all day long.

“If you have oily or acne prone skin, using a cleanser that has benzoyl peroxide in it or use a cleanser that has salicylic acid,” Hudson adds. “If you want to brighten you skin use cleanser that has mandelic or lactic acid,” she adds. “If your cleanser is not cleansing your skin well, your next steps wont be effective. A toner is not necessary if you have a well-formulated cleanser,” she added, before advising the following cleansers:

Acne Prone Skin: Deep Pore Cleanser w/Benzoyl Peroxide ($39.50)

Combination Skin, Rare Breakouts: Smooth & Radiant Cleanser w/Salicylic Acid ($39.50)

Normal to Dry Skin (infrequent breakouts): Take It All Off Cleanser w/ Vitamins A, C, E, Green Tea ($34)

In addition, you want to make sure you’re washing your face correctly. Yes, there’s a correct way to clean your face. “You want to spend 60 seconds moving the product around you skin and adding water,” Hudson clarifies for HelloBeautiful. “When you’re washing your face, you should be adding water multiple times to emulsify the product on your skin, and then rinse it off.”

Hudson also stresses the importance of sticking to your nighttime routine, regardless of how tired you may be at the end of the day.

“If you’re going to skip [a routine], skip the morning because you double washed last night and your bed is clean,” Hudson explains. “Even if you don’t wear makeup, you have dirt, debris, pollution, free radicals… so you want to cleans your skin at nighttime. Ideally twice a day.”

And Hudson leaves us with one final tip: “It’s important for darker skin tones to apply sunscreen.”

Protect Me SPF 50 Sunscreen w/Squalane & Hyaluronic Acid ($42)

P.S. This will go on after your moisturizer.

Anyone looking to get their skin treated by an esthetician should remember to do their due diligence and research. It is imperative to find an esthetician that is familiar with Black skin and has worked comfortably with Black skin before. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, check out Tracy Hudson for yourself. tracyspa.com

