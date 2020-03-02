R.I.P. ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at Age 93

The popular host of Bravo’s long-running ‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ has recently passed away.
James Lipton, who had hosted the Emmy award-winning program for 23 seasons where he “conducted long-form interviews with actors, writers, directors and others in the entertainment industry,” died at the age of 93.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Turner confirmed his death to the New York Times and said the cause of death was bladder cancer.
Lipton left ‘Studio’ a year before it switched to the Ovation network in 2019.
The show become iconic enough to be spoofed on ‘Saturday Night Live.’
Here is also a brief tribute from Ovation to Lipton:
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Second Picture Courtesy of Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube abd WKYC 3News Cleveland
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. LOGAN BROWNING AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. LUPITA NYONG'O AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. PRIAH FERGUSON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. SAMIRA WILEY AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. LOLA OGUNNAIKE AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. ASHLEIGH LATHROP AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. STORM REID AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. ZURI HALL AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 12 of 12
R.I.P. ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at Age 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com