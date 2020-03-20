CLOSE
Tax Filing Deadline Moved From April 15 To July 15 Over Coronavirus Concerns

Americans now have 90 more days to file their income taxes.

The IRS will move tax day from April 15th to July 15th, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It’s the latest in a series of emergency measures to deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin said the extension ordered by President Donald Trump will give “all taxpayers and business this additional time” to file returns and make tax payments “without interest or penalties.”

