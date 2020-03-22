Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For COVID-19

By HelloBeautiful Staff

Nearly a week after Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), his wife Sabrina Dhowre has also contracted the potentially deadly virus.

The 31-year-old model recently shared her story with Oprah Winfrey as part of the iconic talk show host’s new Apple TV + series Oprah Talks COVID-19.

According to Page Six, Sabrina was tested the morning she went on Oprah’s special.

“I’ve been tested — actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” she said on Saturday (March 21).

She added she wasn’t surprised by her diagnosis.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care.”

“We didn’t change the way we interacted. I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

Idris also wasn’t shocked by his wife’s diagnosis either.

“If I’d caught it, she’d certainly caught it as well,” he said.

Take a peek:

What did disturb the married couple was that neither one was showing any signs or symptoms of the virus when they tested positive. In the meantime, Sabrina says they are staying in and enjoying each other’s company, including Idris serenading folks with his guitar.

“You know what? He’s not bad. I don’t mind him playing it. It’s kind of romantic,” she said.

Sending all the get well wishes to the beautiful couple! Stay safe, inside and healthy.

Stream Sabrina’s Oprah’s COVID-19 episode for free here.

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov.

