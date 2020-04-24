Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self Quarantine Idea

Wendy Williams had some words to say regarding Idris Elba, and what he was suggesting to honor to those who were impacted by COVID-19.
The actor is recovering from the disease, as is his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Both had been tested positive last month.
From EURWeb:
Now he wants the world to “take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 20.
After Williams showed a clip featuring Elba from her “Wendy@Home” set at her apartment, the talk show diva had this to say:
“Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this. This is something you’ll never forget.”
She added, “Will you ever forget it? Will you have to quarantine next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down.”
In other words, Williams will NOT be doing what Elba would like for us to do, even though it is only a suggestion.
What about you? Would you consider a brief quarantine every year?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Hall and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of YouTube, The Wendy Williams Show, and EURweb
Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter, The Wendy Williams Show, and EURweb
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self Quarantine Idea was originally published on wzakcleveland.com