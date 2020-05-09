CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Roy Horn From ‘Siegfried and Roy’ Has Passed Away From COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Roy Horn, part of the illusionist duo known as Siegfried and Roy, has passed away of “complications from” the coronavirus disease at the age of 75.

It was confirmed through his publicist only a week after Horn became infected.

From Complex:

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” his longtime business partner Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

The duo had their popular show in Las Vegas from 1990 until 2003, when Horn was attacked by a white tiger during a performance, putting his career on hold, and letting him heal until his death.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Chris Farina and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

14 photos Launch gallery

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

Continue reading Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

[ione_media_gallery id="2159048" src="http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/" overlay="true"] Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment Friday evening at age 59, according to a tweet from journalist Roland Martin. His cause of death is unknown at this time. https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1258998786103357441 [caption id="attachment_3939938" align="alignright" width="450"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear.  Harrell, who founded Uptown Records, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media. Outside of his music endeavors, Harrell dabbled in film, producing Honey, which starred Jessica Alba, Strictly Business starring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry, and created the first multicultural major network drama to hit TV: New York Undercover.  His peers have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences… Having worked with him throughout the years, I know first hand his infectious vibe, wit and contagious smile will truly be missed. Story developing. RELATED: Photos Honoring Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop RELATED: Andre Harrell’s Ten Favorite New Jack Swing Jams

Roy Horn From ‘Siegfried and Roy’ Has Passed Away From COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

roy horn , siegfried and roy

Lifestyle
Latest
Roy Horn From ‘Siegfried and Roy’ Has Passed…
 5 hours ago
05.09.20
Close