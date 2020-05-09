Roy Horn From ‘Siegfried and Roy’ Has Passed Away From COVID-19

Roy Horn, part of the illusionist duo known as Siegfried and Roy, has passed away of “complications from” the coronavirus disease at the age of 75.

It was confirmed through his publicist only a week after Horn became infected.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” his longtime business partner Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

The duo had their popular show in Las Vegas from 1990 until 2003, when Horn was attacked by a white tiger during a performance, putting his career on hold, and letting him heal until his death.

