Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In 'Wake Up Love' Video [WATCH]

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert didn’t just release a song together, they also revealed they’re expecting a new baby!

Even though baby Junie dropped a hint a couple weeks ago, fans are super excited for the couple. The music video is super dreamy and toward the end, the family cuddles up in an all-white bed together where Teyana shows off her belly.  Big sister Junie finally gets to kiss the baby and shows off her excitement to be a big sister.

She shared her excitement telling PEOPLE, “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”

Taylor is preparing for a new album after dropping “Made It” which celebrated quarantined graduates and Michael Jackson inspired track “Bare Wit Me”.

Her fourth studio album titled, “The Album” is on its way soon with an announcement of the actual date on Monday.

Watch the precious reveal in the video below.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

