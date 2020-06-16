K-Ci Hailey Pays Tribute To Andre Harrell With “Tears In Heaven” [NEW VIDEO]

It’s been a month since music mogul and visionary Andre Harrell has passed away and some of his closest friends and mentees are still feeling the loss. K-Ci Hailey, who came to fame as part of Jodeci which was signed to Uptown Records, released “Tears In Heaven,” a cover of Eric Clapton‘s 1992 original and a tribute to Harrell.

K-CI also released a video for the song, where he’s clad in all-white mourning his late mentor who passed away from heart failure at age 59.

Hailey recently signed to P Music Group and plans to record new music.

“This is a special time in my career, and I am thrilled about signing with P Music Group,” he said in 2019. “Now is the right time to reintroduce myself to my fans, and I promise that they won’t be disappointed in this new chapter.”

Watch the video for “Tears In Heaven” below.

