Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Juneteenth has always been a holiday celebrated in the south, but now the black community is taking it national. The recent hardships have inspired people to remember this holiday and take the initiative to celebrate!
Pastor Freddie Haynes of Dallas, Texas shares the history of Juneteenth. He says “you can’t even get to July 4 without going through June 19th.”
If you’re new to the holiday, listen for a quick history lesson! Happy Juneteenth!
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness
1. "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar1 of 45
2. "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud" - James Brown2 of 45
3. "The People" - Common3 of 45
4. "Lovely Day" - Bill Withers4 of 45
5. "Live My Life" - The Walls Group5 of 45
6. I’ll Take You There - The Staple Singers6 of 45
7. Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley7 of 45
8. "Unstoppable" - Koryn Hawthorne8 of 45
9. "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN9 of 45
10. "Set Me Free" - Lecrae ft. YK Osiris10 of 45
11. "Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox11 of 45
12. "Melanin" - Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa12 of 45
13. "Crooked Smile" - J. Cole13 of 45
14. "Rosa Parks" - Outkast14 of 45
15. "Summertime" - Will Smith15 of 45
16. "Freedom" - Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar16 of 45
17. "Black Woman" - Danielle Brooks17 of 45
18. "Feel the Vibe" - BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak18 of 45
19. "Love Again" - Brandy & Daniel Caesar19 of 45
20. "A Long Walk" - Jill Scott20 of 45
21. "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" - Michael Jackson21 of 45
22. "Keep Ya Head Up" - Tupac22 of 45
23. "Happy" - Ashanti23 of 45
24. "I Want to Thank You" - Alicia Myers24 of 45
25. "Friends" - Whodini25 of 45
26. "Love of My Life" - Erykah Badu ft. Common26 of 45
27. "Brighter Day" - Kirk Franklin27 of 45
28. "Outstanding" - The Gap Band28 of 45
29. "Do It Again" - Disturbing Tha Peace29 of 45
30. "Shackles" - Mary Mary30 of 45
31. "Optimistic" - August Greene ft. Brandy31 of 45
32. "Never Too Much" - Luther Vandross32 of 45
33. "Before I Let Go" - Frankie Beverly And Maze33 of 45
34. "Better" - Hezekiah Walker34 of 45
35. "Steady Love" - India.Arie35 of 45
36. "Talk" - Khalid36 of 45
37. "Wake Up Everybody" - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes37 of 45
38. "Made It" - Teyana Taylor38 of 45
39. "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" - McFadden & Whitehead39 of 45
40. "Family Reunion" - The O'Jays40 of 45
41. "Why Don't We Fall In Love" - Amerie41 of 45
42. "Q.U.E.E.N." - Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu42 of 45
43. "Brown Skin" - India.Arie43 of 45
44. "Changing Your Story" - Jekalyn Carr44 of 45
45. "Wobble" - V.I.C.45 of 45
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com