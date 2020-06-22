Muhammad Ali Jr Isn’t With BLM & Says Trump Is a Good President

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay in Louisville, KY, was not only a great fighter he also was a man that stood by his beliefs and in his own ways was very much so an activist against racism put his own career on the line to make that point. Ali protested being draft into the Vietnam war and changed his name because of his religious beliefs only to be arrested and stripped of his Championship Title before the Supreme Court overturned the ruling. Muhammad Ali was a man who talked the talk and walked the walk for his people.
However Muhammad Ali’s only son, 47 year old, Muhammad Ali Jr., made people pause when giving an interview on the anniversary of his legendary fathers death.
In an interview with the New York Post, Ali Jr. allegedly say’s that his father would have thought that the Black Lives Matter movement was racist and that the protestors were devil’s, he also allegedly said in reference to the death of George Floyd that we hadn’t seen everything, that Floyd was resisting arrest:
“The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.”
“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man,’” he said. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”
When speaking of Donald Trump Ali Jr allegedly said that Trump was a better President than Obama:
“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.”
Read the complete interview here and let us know your thoughts
