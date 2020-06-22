CLOSE
Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder [WATCH]

Father’s Day weekend has a lot going on!

D.L. Hughley tested positive for coronavirus after fainting on the stage at a performance in Nashville, Tennesse.  The comedian says that he didn’t have any symptoms and thought it was just exhaustion.

The “Ay Bay Bay” rapper, Hurricane Chris was arrested after being involved in a shooting in Shreveport, Lousiana. He says it was in self-dense but officers say otherwise based on security footage.

Will Smith gets candid on Red Table Talk about his marriage with his first wife.

 

Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

