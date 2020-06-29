Sienna Plantation In Missouri City To Remove ‘Plantation’ From Name

One of Missouri CIty’s more upscale neighborhoods is continuing its “modern refresh” by dropping the name “plantation” from its name.

Sienna Plantation, a master-planned community located near Highway 6 that stretches across nearly 10,000 acres of land is now to officially be known as just Sienna. The name change is a symbolic show of progress as the community was founded in 1827 and utilized as a brutal sugar and cotton plantation. It was named Arcola Plantation then.

“The sugar mills would run 24 hours a day. During the harvesting season so enslaved people who had been suffering through horrific labor conditions, the whole year would then have those labor arms double in the period of the harvest and the sugar, just ate human beings alive,” James Sidbury, a history professor at Rice University said.

The name change was a measure initiated in May 2019 according to the community’s website and the developers are now working on removing “plantation” from its monument signage.

A message on the Sienna website reads:

“The name change from Sienna Plantation to Sienna continues this year as we remove “Plantation” from our monument signage. While the name change was initiated in May 2019 to give our decades-old community a modern refresh, now more than ever, removing language that could be hurtful to others is the right thing to do. Sienna is an amazing model of diversity, with thousands of residents of all backgrounds calling the community “home.” It is a strength we honor and celebrate.”

