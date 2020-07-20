If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen his posts all over Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
Social Activist and author, Shaun King joined the show to discuss his new book “Make Change.”
He also shared how the passing of Civil Rights Leaders John Lewis and C.T. Vivian impacted his careers and the lesson he’s learned from the activists. Of course, he shared his thoughts, on the current state of the country. Listen to his suggestions of how to fix a broken system.
Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues
1. Confederate Soldiers and Sailors MonumentSource:Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images 1 of 9
2. Robert E. Lee statueSource:Photo by Ryan M. Kelly / AFP) (Photo by RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images 2 of 9
3. Confederate general Albert PikeSource:Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images 3 of 9
4. Charles Linn of the Confederate Navy4 of 9
5. Robert E. Lee statue in front of Robert E. Lee High School5 of 9
6. Portsmouth Confederate monument6 of 9
7. Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham7 of 9
8. North Carolina Confederate monument8 of 9
9. Christopher Columbus9 of 9
Shaun King Shares The Influence of John Lewis And How to Fix A Broken System [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com