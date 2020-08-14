Houston’s Own JonoJono Shares “Little Bee” Single [NEW MUSIC]

This music spotlight features one of Houston’s own. He’s a rebel in this music game combining “thrash metal solos, poetic lyrics, and smooth vocals w/ punk tendencies.” JONOJONO thrives on “experimenting with the fusion of soulful melodies and aggressive vocals, introducing a new sound.”

His latest visual for his song “Senses,” is a tale of a tragic love story, shot on the southside of Houston.

Now JONOJONO is right back with his new single, “Little Bee.” His website describes the song as “self-reflective single where Jono compares the job of a bee to the cycle of life.”Little Bee” features lustful psychedelic echoes, with clear words mixed in with an edgy guitar auto-tune. The non-explicit self-reflection, the smooth vocal track is a perfect way to introduce JonoJono into R&B.”

Take a listen to “Little Bee” below and tell us what you think!

