Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With A Kidney Donation

Months after revealing his battle with COVID-19, Brad “Scarface” Jordan is reaching out to social media to help him with a kidney donation.

On Wednesday (October 7), the Houston legend posted an update on his health on Twitter and kept it straight-forward, revealing his blood type and asking users if they were a match for a possible donation.

“I need a kidney y’all,” he wrote. “any volunteers? B+ blood type.”

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

In March, Facemob revealed to fellow Geto Boys member Willie D that he had contracted COVID-19 weeks after the virus had begun affecting the world and forcing numerous countries to shut down.

“This whole three weeks has been an ordeal, Will,” Scarface said. “It’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. Like I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was gonna die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just like hot sauce. Like your gases and shit in your stomach, yo acids, it’s hot. I didn’t have no food in my stomach, man. It was just coming up like bile, bro. I couldn’t breathe, Will.”

Although he’s managed to overcome COVID, Face became one of the many stories of the aftermath of the virus even if you survive. He’s made sparring appearances on social media and Instagram Live but his kidneys became an issue as the effects of COVID ravaged his kidneys to the point of requiring dialysis.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates & Info

RELATED: Scarface Is ‘Glad To Be Alive’ 2 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

RELATED: Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis Amid Kidney Failure

Face has been on dialysis ever since, having to have his blood regulated multiple times a week. In an April update with Willie, he pointed to his dialysis port and called it “his lifeline.”

“I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before … that month I quarantined at my house was hell bro. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t breathe bro. It was the worst time of my life because I couldn’t do nothing. My kidneys failed, bro.””

The Houston legend turns 50 next month and hopefully, he can celebrate as he originally intended.

Prayers up for Scarface!

Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With A Kidney Donation was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: