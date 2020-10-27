Trumps Son In-Law Jared Kushner Has Advice For ‘Complaining’ Black Folk

We wonder which tree this apple didn’t fall far from?
White House adviser and the son in-law of President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, had a you know what’s wrong with you people on FOX News the other day that’s causing him to get dragged on social media as well as other places. The you people are black people and according to Jared Kushner, who was raised by a wealthy father how went to federal prison for some shady contributions he made, says that Trump has created so many opportunities for black people, and the black people that complain aren’t successful because of themselves.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,”… “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
see video below
Poster Boy For White Privilege Jared Kushner Says Black People Need To Want Success More
Poster Boy For White Privilege Jared Kushner Says Black People Need To Want Success More
1.
1 of 11
Van Jones- Jared misspoke— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) October 26, 2020
Ice Cube- Jared misspoke
Diddy- Jared Misspoke
Candace Owens- Jared Misspoke
Tim Scott- Jared Misspoke
Kanye- Jared Misspoke
Jared Kushner- I did not misspeak
2. A thread from a man who got into Harvard thanks to his own merits.
2 of 11
This how the 1% look at minorities. I was a classmate of Kushner let me tell you what I did to get into Harvard compared to what he did. Yes a thread. https://t.co/efjtTuhdbW— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 26, 2020
3.
3 of 11
This is the smug, arrogant, white supremacist, mindset that has oppressed and enslaved the Black community since Lincoln. It's disgusting. It's time to grab the scalpel and carve this racist cancer from the soul of America for good starting Nov 3.— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 26, 2020
Oh, and fuck Jared Kushner. https://t.co/RhAdFgAv3D
4.
4 of 11
Jared Kushner's explanation of "Black problems" is almost quaint. He is espousing what were mainstream GOP beliefs about race and African Americans until Obama got into office and a chunk of the party went full white nationalist #JaredKushner— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 26, 2020
5.
5 of 11
You cannot convince me that Damien from the Omen did not grow up to become Jared Kushner.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 26, 2020
6.
6 of 11
Born on third base, thinks he hit a triple. Few in US history have been given as much wealth or power without having to earn a thing as Jared Kushner. His father-in-law gave him the position he is failing at miserably, with deadly consequences. We will remember his casual racism. https://t.co/V8pZxFsfow— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 26, 2020
7. https://twitter.com/jonfavs/status/1320731656244719616
7 of 11
Of this I am certain: The average Black person in this country puts in more work by noon than Jared Kushner puts in the whole damn day. https://t.co/exYSJZ6pAp— Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) October 26, 2020
8.
8 of 11
Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don't want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can't "fix" these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020
9.
9 of 11
Never forget that Jared Kushner dumped a national testing plan early on in the pandemic because he thought COVID-19 was only affecting blue states. That’s genocide.— Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) October 26, 2020
Kushner should be in prison right now.
10.
10 of 11
To Jared Kushner, Black Americans' grappling with inequality, racism is 'complaining' https://t.co/26oeSn8Iek— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 26, 2020
11.
11 of 11
HEY JARED KUSHNER @jaredkushner— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) October 26, 2020
MOTHERFUCKA...
WHAT DOES YOUR WHITE RICH PRIVILEGED SELF KNOW ABOUT THE BLACK AND BROWN COMMUNITIES?
GTFOH WITH YOUR VANILLA ASS#MondayMotivation #MondayMood #MondayMorning #KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽
pic.twitter.com/sRBnyfetA4
Trumps Son In-Law Jared Kushner Has Advice For ‘Complaining’ Black Folk was originally published on wzakcleveland.com