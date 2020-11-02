Black Photographers Form “See In Black” Collective To Help Tell Black Stories

These Black photographers have taken it upon themselves to make sure OUR stories are told correctly.
Joshua Kissi and Micaiah Carter decided to take matters into their hands, focusing on how people view Black lives following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers. Speaking with GQ, Kissi accurately points out that “My skin color is weaponized and radicalized in so many different ways,” adding, “I’m also a son, I’m a brother, I’m a husband.”
A statement on the usage of See In Black prints, in response to the news of the upcoming @whitneymuseum show ~
Carter closed out the piece with GQ by stating that See In Black will not just focus on Black trauma.
“With Black photographers specifically, we’re not focusing just on Black trauma, but we’re trying to expand—what even is Blackness? We can create work as a community that can further—not explain ourselves, but give more light to our history.”
