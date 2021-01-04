VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust The Science’ Regarding The Covid Vaccine [INTERVIEW]

As excited as we are to get out of 2020 and into 2021, we must still continue to follow proper health measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the United States and the vaccine process has hit a few speed bumps.

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to open up about her experience taking the coronavirus vaccine, and why she wants EVERYONE to not only trust her and the administration, but to listen to the scientist!

She goes into detail regarding what she thinks her biggest obstacles will be when she gets in office regarding affective distribution, and what the Senate election in Georgia can mean for the entire United States, which takes place January 5th, 2021.

