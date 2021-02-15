D’Angelo Announces ‘D’Angelo & Friends’ Verzuz Event

Seven years after the release of Black Messiah, D’Angelo is making his next big move. The Virginia singer will take part in Verzuz on February 27 although under different circumstances than previous guests. While he doesn’t have an opponent, D’Angelo’s night will take place at the world-famous Apollo Theater with an unannounced guest list to boot.

You can watch the Verzuz event starting at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Instagram as well as Apple Music.

Season two for Verzuz got off to a rousing start in January with Keyshia Cole and Ashanti having their long-awaited celebration after two postponements thanks to COVID-19. Notable Verzuz guests in 2020 included Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott and more.

Verzuz made the official announcement on Sunday (February 14) not long after D’Angelo confirmed it himself on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, loved ones,” Verzuz posted. “Our gift to you. Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”

