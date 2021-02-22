Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]

If you’ve seen the recent drops of Ivy Park, then you’ve seen Beyonce’s booty. Gary’s tea is saying that some people have their eyebrows raised at Queen Bey’s recent photos. Some people are inquiring if Beyonce’ has some work done on her booty to prepare for the release of the newest Icy Park collection. Do you think she would get her body done?

In other news, we are congratulating Ne-Yo and his wife on expecting a new baby.

