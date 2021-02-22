Dr. Franklyn Richardson’s new book is here!

Dr. RIchardson called in to Get Up Mornings today to discuss his new body of work, Witness to Grace: A Testimony of Favor, and also dished on the Build Power Week initiative he created. Listen up top!

Witness To Grace: Dr. Franklyn Richardson Discusses ‘Testimony of Favor’ In New Book was originally published on getuperica.com

