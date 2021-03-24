Regal Cinemas To Open Its U.S. Locations Back Up In April

After facing an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters are starting to make a comeback in 2021 as one of the biggest chains to planning to reopen next month.

Regal Cinemas has announced that a lot of its locations are once again going to open its doors to the public starting in April, though with health and safety guidelines in place.

In addition, Regal is also getting a boost from one of Hollywood’s most premiere film studios to help welcome moviegoers back to the seats.

According to a joint release from the movie theater chain and Warner Bros., around 500 locations will open on April 2 with limited capacity based on local guidelines. Regal Cinema locations will feature Warner Bros.’ film “Godzilla vs. Kong” during its first weekend open, and then release “Mortal Kombat” starting April 16.

Just about every single movie that Warner Bros. is releasing in 2021 will be in both movie theaters and its HBO Max streaming service.

The deal between the studio and Regal’s owner Cineworld has films spending 45 days at different locations across the U.S. until they head to “streaming platforms.”

As for why Regal had closed their locations, which was back in October of last year, it was because “cities and regions were closing public locations to slow the spread of the coronavirus” as they mentioned before adding that “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

The lack of available new films left the cinemas without much to offer the public.

Now, with more choices being available, and a lot of the health orders being loosened up a little bit, things are starting to look up for Regal and other movie theaters.

In Northeast Ohio, Regal has locations in Youngstown, Westlake, Hudson, Medina, Willoughby, Niles, Elyria, North Olmsted, Massillon, Middleburg Heights, Richmond Heights and three theaters in Akron.

