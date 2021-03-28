Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Delivers A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf At NAACP Image Awards [VIDEO]

Saturday, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted her husband, the late Chadwick Boseman’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Tearing up to speak, “As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his Mom and Dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him,” Ledward Boseman began.

“Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person, but the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all, not in our communities.”

Bringing it to much-needed attention, Ledward Boseman spoke on the concerns of colon cancer to the black community, “Black people are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.” She mentioned that the routine screening age has recently been lowered to 45.

“If you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” she urged, adding, “This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages, so you don’t have any time to waste, even if you have no family history and even if you think that nothing is wrong. If you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs and know your body — listen to your body.”

She passionately directed the audience to StandUpToCancer.org/coloncancersymptoms for more information.

