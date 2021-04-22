KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

This season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta brought all the drama! Between the new cast members and the bachelorette party heard around the world, the reunion show that is scheduled to air on April 25th is sure to serve piping hot tea.

You know what else they will be serving? The fashion! When it comes to dressing in themes, very few cast members commit to their assignments. Kandi Burruss is one of the few ladies that really invests time and energy into putting a themed costume together. Remember when she morphed into Lil Kim for Reginae Carter’s 22nd birthday party?

According to Kandi the theme for this year’s reunion was “Burlesque, 50 shades of grey, dungeon vibes,” and that’s exactly what she gave us! In a video posted to her Instagram account, the actress showed her fans the effort she put into creating her look.

The other casemates didn’t commit to the level that Kandi did. Although beautiful, the women opted for the typical black gowns that speak to a more elegant version of the theme.

If you ask me, Kandi outdid her fellow Housewives with this burlesque-inspired ensemble. She’s giving a melanated, voluptuous version of Dita Von Teese. Add a whip to her ensemble and she’ll look like she’s straight out of the dungeon! What do you think? Did Kandi serve in her Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show outfit?

Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

