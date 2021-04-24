Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, and Andra Day Are Already Winners With This Six-Figure Oscar Swag Bag!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Tomorrow (Sunday, April 25th) is the 93rd annual Academy Awards and everyone who is anyone is gearing up for the big ceremony. From glam to fashion prep and everything in between, Oscar nominees and attendees alike are counting down the hours until they’re prepped and ready to step onto the scene, show off their looks and for the nominees, hopefully, take home the big awards.

Win or lose, this is “Hollywood’s Biggest Night” and everyone is a winner thanks to the six-figure Everyone Wins Gift Bag! This gift bag is a “bounty of congratulatory gifts with purpose and features brands that embrace diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy with lots of self-care, fashion, and lifestyle goodies”.

Curated by LA-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets, the Everyone Wins Gift Bag has been going out independently of the Oscars to the top 25 Nominees every year for nearly two decades to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress, and Best Director categories. Among this year’s recipients include Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, and Andra Day.

“While the end result may look at first glance like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year’s contents are particularly special, said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets in a press release. “The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in significant ways.”

This year’s gift bag will be delivered by Postmates and will feature their limited edition high design Postmates Don’t Cookbook, a premium assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Cookies, a Bonfire x Defy Disaster collaborative t-shirt and tote bag which raises money for disaster relief efforts, a PETA emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars, Hollowtips 24k gold vape cartridges, a personalized sneaker box from a Kicksnation personal sneaker shopper and a deluxe beauty box from Miage Transformative Skincare.

Nominees will also receive personal training sessions with a celebrity trainer, a fitness lifestyle package, a consultation with a world-renowned cosmetic surgeon and liposuction specialist, a Change-Maker Village anti-racist children’s book from Once Upon a Blume, and much more fashion, art, wellness, and lifestyle goodies for a good cause.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” Lash Fary continued. “This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag is one of my favorites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

