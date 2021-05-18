Naomi Campbell Is A First-Time Mom At 50! See The Adorable Baby

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a mom! Tuesday morning (May 18) Naomi took to Twitter to share the joyous news.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” She wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Of course, fans were quick to show their love, as were associates from the fashion world.

Designer Marc Jacobs replied: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

The first time mom has been active online, as her webseries, No Filter with Naomi continues to grow its audience. Last month, she spoke with comedian Dave Chappelle about his life and how Stevie Wonder made him consider moving to Africa.

“I think that Stevie is the soul of American culture and if the soul leaves the body then this thing is dead.” Chappelle said. “I thought I’ll follow him over there, or I’ll go myself. I’ll do it for him.”

Congrats to Naomi on the newest addition to her family!

