Comedian Gary Owen Says He Got Jumped And Needed Stitches!

2021 has not been the year for funnyman Gary Owen. First, it was announced via his wife of nearly 18 years, Kenya Duke that she and Owen were getting a divorce. Then the mud-slinging started when Duke said Owen wasn’t taking care of his kids and he was stepped out.

Needless to say, their marital discord has been playing out virally in real-time, with rumors of babies outside the marriage and affairs. Things have been a little quiet between the two but it seems Owen has attracted some other attention as he posted on his personal Instagram that he got jumped by two guys and required some medical attention.

According to his nstagram post, allegedly two guys snuck up behind him, jumped him and started throwing blows. Owen referred to the guys as trailer park homies and said he shocked them when he went Cuba Gooding Jr. in Boyz In The Hood on them, causing them to run away. Owen is OK and ended up with some stitches. The guys who jumped him were caught and are resting comfortably in jail.

