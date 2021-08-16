Charlie Wilson To Headline Majic Under The Stars 2021 With SWV & More!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We’re back!

Majic Under The Stars returns for 2021 and we’re going back to the Pavilion with the one and only Charlie Wilson! Joining the legendary Gap Band leader are SWV, Johnny Gill, Stokley and Ralph Tresvant on stage for a fall concert unlike any other this year.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY (August 20) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. You can text STARS to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to purchase tickets for an unforgettable night under the stars. Special thanks to our sponsors, the Houston Area Urban League, Brown Sterling Builders, Alate Health, the University of Houston, Healthy Start and Succes Tax Help!

RELATED: Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New Album, & Returning To Gospel [WATCH]

RELATED: Frankie Beverly & Maze, Kem, Keith Sweat & More Make Majic Under The Stars 2019 Unforgettable [VIDEO]

Also On Majic 102.1: