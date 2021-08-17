Sam Mac Entertainment Celebrates Diamond Black Excellence Award With All Black Gala

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The SME Diamond Black Excellence Award celebrates 35 black entrepreneurs making a difference in their respective communities. Sam Mac Entertainment celebrates these luminaries and their accomplishments with a night of familial fun and lavish taste featuring the elite in soul and R&B.

This year’s 16th annual All Black Affair will host the award celebration in Houston, Texas. This will be a star-studded event featuring the likes of Kenny Lattimore, Lil G(lead vocalist of the multi-platinum R&B group Silk), Comedian Grossman and many more to be announced.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Miles of Giving Foundation which helps disabled veterans. This philanthropic effort is led by Tommy Miles aka comedian Nephew Tommy, host of Ready To Love on the Oprah Winfrey Network. More details are available at sammacent.com.

