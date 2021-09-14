eBay Announces New “Inside Drop” Sneaker Rewards For Sellers & Buyers

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

eBay is out here really blessing sneakerheads in ways that you’d expect from some of your favorite sneaker apps on your phone.

Almost two years after deading the dreaded “Seller Fees” and a year after beginning their own sneaker authentication program to ensure bootlegs don’t get past them, eBay is now rewarding both sellers and buyers with a new “Inside Drop” release. The “Inside Drop” will be available to all ebayers across the board and will feature all kinds of grails that had you feeling blue when you got that notification that you had an “L” in your back pocket.

How’s the drop going to work? Well, check the information provided by eBay below.

Whether it’s their first or five-hundredth listing, eBay users can list a pair of sneakers for $100 or more, with zero seller fees, for a chance to win one of 25 pairs of coveted and authentic grails.

Pulled from eBay’s unparalleled inventory, the drop features some of the rarest Friends & Family grails out there, such as the Nike SB Dunk Low Ben & Jerry’s ‘Chunky Dunky’ in the iconic ‘Friend & Family’ packaging, the Air Jordan 1 Fragment High ‘Friends & Family’ and the Adidas x Pharrell NMD Human Race Trail ‘Friends & Family.”

Created solely for friends of the designer or brand and never made available to the public, these releases often feature special markings, colorways or packaging, making them incredibly hard to come by — until now.

We. Can’t Wait.

The “Inside Drop” is set to begin on September 14 (today!) but no word on when winners will be chosen or even revealed. Truth be told, we wouldn’t want anyone knowing we’d won a pair of rare Air Jordans anyway. The jux could be lurking out there somewhere.

Check out the full list of coveted kicks, including rare Nike Dunks, adidas Human Race NMD’s, ASIC Gel Lyte 3s and more, below. Good luck.

Nike x Parra Air Max 1 F&F

Jordan 1 High Fragment F&F

Asics Ronnie Fieg x Gel Lyte 3 MIJ ‘Mossad’ F&F Pack

Jordan 1 Solefly Art Basel F&F

Jordan 5 PSG White F&F

Nike x Carpet Company Co SB Dunk High F&F Pack

Nike x Medicom Be@rBrick SB Dunk Low F&F Pack

Adidas x Pharrell x Human Race NMD Trail F&F

Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon ZX 8000 Super Earth F&F

New Balance x Ronnie Fieg 997.5 Mykonos ‘Archipelago’ F&F

Adidas x Pharrell Crazy BYW PW 747 Warehouse St. F&F

Nike Air Max 90 NRG Bacon F&F Pack

Nike Dunk High Bodega F&F

Adidas FutureCraft 4D White Ash F&F

Adidas FutureCraft 4D Black F&F

Nike x Entourage SB Dunk Low F&F

Nike x Concepts SB Dunk High ‘Turducken’ Special Box

Nike x Wasted Youth SB Dunk Low F&F

Jordan Retro 4 ‘Kaws’ Black

Nike x Kith Air Pippen F&F

Asics x Sneaker Freaker Gel Lyte III Neurotoxic F&F

Kith x Coca-Cola x Chuck 70 Hi F&F

Nike x Soulland SB Blazer Mid FRI.DAY F&F

Jordan 1 High Trophy Room Chicago F&F

eBay Announces New “Inside Drop” Sneaker Rewards For Sellers & Buyers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

