Wendy Williams’ Brother Says That She Is In ‘Stable’ Condition [VIDEO]

Some folks might not be a huge fan of Wendy Williams or how she gets down on The Wendy Williams Show, but God’s children never want to see anyone sick.

After many delays, The Wendy Williams Show is starting its new season, only for Williams to land in a hospital. Her brother took to YouTube to update us on how his sister, the woman everyone loves to hate, is doing.

According to her brother Tommy Williams, his sister is in stable condition.

“But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

Williams, 57, is a New Jersey native whose legend was launched via the radio airwaves, eventually becoming the Queen of Gossip. She’s been through a lot the past few years, dealing with a very public divorce, suffering from Graves disease and coping with her long-time struggles with drug abuse.

If you remember, it wasn’t long ago that Tommy Williams and Wendy Williams were battling very publicly between Tommy’s YouTube and Wendy Williams Hot Topics after Tommy Williams said that his sister didn’t attend their mother’s funeral.

Beefs don’t matter when it comes to your family and health.

We will be keeping Wendy Williams uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Tommy Williams give an update on his sister’s health in the video below.

