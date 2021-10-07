Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In The October Issue Of MIC

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

This October, Issa Rae is ruining lives by airing the series finale of her hit series, Insecure. What better way to commemorate the occasion than with a magazine cover? The actress, director, and serial entrepreneur is gracing us with her powerful presence on the October issue of MIC Magazine.

Via the magazine’s Instagram page they wrote, “Introducing MIC’s October 2021 cover star, @issarae! Ahead of the fifth and final season of “Insecure,” the entertainment mogul talks about the series’ refusal to center white people and the new rules of Black TV. Read the full interview at the link in bio.”

There’s no doubt that Rae changed the face of comedic television series. Since 2016, fans have successfully aligned themselves with a character and set up team campaigns. During the first season you were either #TeamIssa or #TeamLawrence. By the end of season 4, everyone watched their favorite friendship crumble, further dividing fans to opposite sides of the spectrum. If you enjoyed Issa’s glow up, you were #TeamIssa, and if you thought Molly was doing her best to be a supportive friend, you were #TeamMolly. In any case, the storyline through 4 seasons has forged a sense of family amongst Insecure fans. She singlehandedly created a show that highlighted Black women, Black artists, positive relationships, and important conversations.

In another post they wrote, “Five years after its premiere in October 2016, ‘Insecure’ leaves a much different television landscape than it entered. HBO has produced multiple series helmed by Black women, thanks in large part to the example set by Rae’s work. Hit the link in bio to read what @issarae plans to pass down to the next generation of creators.⁠”

Rae has left quite the roadmap to her success, and she is actively creating and filling roles within the entertainment industry for women and people of color. For her, she is becoming everything that she didn’t have when she began her navigation through the entertainment industry.

In the last post promoting the issue, the magazine wrote, ““Nobody’s coming for Nicole Kidman like, ‘Bitch, you don’t represent every white woman,” says @issarae of the “special scrutiny” of Black TV shows compared to white TV shows. Read our entire cover story at the link in bio.”

Rae proves that there is power in using your voice as a Black woman. Because she is unapologetic about what she wants and deserves, she is breaking barriers and pushing authentic voices to the forefront.

Read the full MIC interview here.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Wore $3 Eye Shadow To The 2021 Emmys And We’ve Never Related To Her More

Issa Rae Reveals A TV Executive Wanted To Replace Her With Lauren London In ‘Awkward Black Girl’

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In The October Issue Of MIC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.1: