Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Says He Has ‘COVID Pneumonia’ But That It’s ‘Not Serious’

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West is downplaying his admitted case of “COVID pneumonia” despite being hospitalized for it on Saturday night. The ultra-conservative Republican who has not endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted about his medical status and tried to put a positive spin on what sounded like a grave situation.
Hours are announcing that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19, West tweeted Saturday afternoon that the two of them had “completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period.” He added that there was “concern” about his own oxygen levels, as COVID-19 is known to aggressively attack the respiratory system.
Amazingly, in a subsequent tweet, the 60-year-old described his diagnosis as “not serious” and said he would likely go to the hospital.
West tweeted Sunday morning that his wife had been released from the hospital while he was kept for additional observation. But in the same Twitter thread, West doubled down on his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting that his hospitalization had somehow renewed his anti-vax stance.
Instead of using the moment to recommend the vaccine to his 762,000 Twitter followers, West chose to endorse monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, an FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19. The infusion therapy is not direct evidence that West is unvaccinated, as doctors can choose to treat breakthrough cases with monoclonal antibodies.
However, choosing the treatment all but revealed West — a QAnon-supporting, one-term Congressman and Army veteran “war criminal” who once called for former President Barack Obama to be impeached — to be another in a growing list of right-wing extremist anti-vaxxers.
“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West tweeted Sunday morning. “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”
He added without proof in a subsequent tweet: “I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science.”
West then made a campaign promise to “vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State” if he is elected governor.
The Guardian has reported that West is unvaccinated and his wife is fully vaccinated.
West’s dedication to such right-wing, conservative rhetoric has been nothing short of consistent.
West, who is running against incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbot in the Republican primary next year in a longshot campaign that began this past summer after he abruptly quit his job as chairman of the Texas Republican Party, has previously referred to public health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic as “tyranny.” Addressing Abbott’s policies specifically last year, West decried “the despotism, the tyranny that we see in the great state of Texas, where we have executive orders and mandates, people telling us what we can and cannot do, who is essential, who is not essential.”
Also last year, West appeared at the Texas Freedom Rally, where he led a caravan of motorcycles and cars from Dallas to Austin in a protest that was held with the purposes of “securing our civil liberties, defending the constitution, and making sure Texas is open for business,” according to a press release about the event. During the rally, West was injured after his motorcycle crashed.
West also attended a conference in Dallas that the Texas Tribune described as having “ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, where a former Trump administration official advocated for a military coup on the U.S. government.” He spoke during the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” event that included former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claiming Trump could be reinstated as president if a coup d’etat takes place.
West’s attendance suggested he, like QAnon followers, believes the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump is the legitimate president who was defrauded out of the White House by a rigged election. West has also previously been linked to QAnon, including using the group’s motto, “We are the storm,” for the Texas Republican Party when he first took leadership of the group. Despite all of West’s adoration, Trump has endorsed Abbot’s bid for re-election.
To be sure, West is also a former Army colonel who was all but forced to retire in 2004 after he was charged with assaulting an Iraqi. The Nation reminded readers of how “West let the soldiers under his command beat the Iraqi man, whom West believed was involved in an attempt on his life. (No evidence was ever found implicating the man). Then, he staged a mock execution.”
Fred Wellman, of the Lincoln Project political action committee, described West in a tweet as “a war criminal.”
As far as his political career goes, West has never kept it a secret how much he resents Obama, who was already the president when West won his congressional election in 2010. Citing the infamous prisoner swap with the Taliban that freed U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, West called for Obama to be impeached in 2014.
“Obama’s breaking of the law in this case presents serious national security concerns — for all Americans,” West said at the time. “This is aiding and abetting the enemy, which goes along with the collusion of this administration with Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations and supplying weapons and arms to Islamists.”
SEE ALSO:
‘War Criminal’ Allen West Defends Pro-Trump Drivers ‘Violence’ Against Biden Campaign Bus On Highway
Ex-Congressman Who Wanted Obama Impeached Crashes Motorcycle Leaving Anti-Lockdown Protest
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 72
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 72
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— The Advocates Corner with Host CP (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 72
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 72
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 72
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 72
7. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
7 of 72
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
8. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 8 of 72
9. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 9 of 72
10. Eugene Daniels, journalist
10 of 72
🧵🧵So today is my 11th day since testing positive for COVID-19. And let me tell you -- it was HELL. I am fully vaccinated and it knocked me on my ass. I had chills, a scary high fever, night sweats, trouble breathing, extreme exhaustion, and the terrible cough.— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 23, 2021
11. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 11 of 72
12. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 12 of 72
13. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
13 of 72
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
14. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 14 of 72
15. Larry Edgeworth
15 of 72
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
16. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 16 of 72
17. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
17 of 72
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
18. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 18 of 72
19. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 19 of 72
20. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 20 of 72
21. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 21 of 72
22. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 22 of 72
23. Rudy Gobert
23 of 72
24. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 24 of 72
25. Lee Green, former college hoops star
25 of 72
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
26. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
26 of 72
27. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 27 of 72
28. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
28 of 72
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
29. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 29 of 72
30. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 30 of 72
31. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
31 of 72
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
32. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 32 of 72
33. DL Hughley, comedian
33 of 72
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
34. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
34 of 72
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
35. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 35 of 72
36. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
36 of 72
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
37. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
37 of 72
38. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 38 of 72
39. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 39 of 72
40. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 40 of 72
41. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 41 of 72
42. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 42 of 72
43. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
43 of 72
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
44. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 44 of 72
45. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 45 of 72
46. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 46 of 72
47. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 47 of 72
48. Donovan Mitchell48 of 72
49. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 49 of 72
50. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
50 of 72
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
51. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 51 of 72
52. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 52 of 72
53. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
53 of 72
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
54. Chris Rock, actor and comedianSource:Getty 54 of 72
55. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 55 of 72
56. Marcus Smart56 of 72
57. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 57 of 72
58. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 58 of 72
59. Sage SteeleSource:Getty 59 of 72
60. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
60 of 72
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
61. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 61 of 72
62. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 62 of 72
63. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 63 of 72
64. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes64 of 72
65. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 65 of 72
66. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 66 of 72
67. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 67 of 72
68. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
68 of 72
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
69. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 69 of 72
70. Wendy Williams, talk show hostSource:Getty 70 of 72
71. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 71 of 72
72. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 72 of 72
Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Says He Has ‘COVID Pneumonia’ But That It’s ‘Not Serious’ was originally published on newsone.com