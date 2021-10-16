Harris County Deputy Killed, 2 Injured Following Ambush At North Houston Bar

A Harris County Deputy was shot and killed and two other deputies were wounded early Saturday morning after they were allegedly ambushed by a gunman outside of an N. Houston sports bar.

According to HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones, the three deputies from Harris County Precinct 4 were working an extra shift at the 45 Norte Sports Bar and Lounge near Crosstimbers Dr. Two of the deputies were working heard a disturbance outside believing a robbery was occurring. The deputies attempted to take a suspect into custody when they were ambushed by a man with a rifle from behind.

All three were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital at Texas Medical Center, with one deputy confirmed dead. Another deputy was shot in the back and was listed in critical condition. The third deputy was shot in the foot and will require surgery.

The names of the three deputies have yet to be released to the public. A person is in custody, though it is unclear if the person witnessed the shooting or was the suspect.

“I’m asking for all our community’s thoughts and prayers for our families,” Jones said. “My main concern right now are the families of the three officers involved and getting them the immediate care and support that they’re going to need,” said Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. “We’ve mobilized our victims assistance and we will be given them the support over the next couple of days. I want to thank the Houston Police Department for briefing me on everything that occurred at the scene, thus far.”

